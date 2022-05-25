WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Washington 6 2 .750 — Chicago 4 2 .667 1 Connecticut 4 2 .667 1 Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½ Indiana 2 7 .222 4½ New York 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 7 1 .875 — Dallas 5 2 .714 1½ Seattle 3 3 .500 3 Phoenix 2 4 .333 4 Los Angeles 2 5 .286 4½ Minnesota 2 6 .250 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 70, Atlanta 50

Dallas 85, Connecticut 77

Minnesota 84, New York 78

Chicago 95, Indiana 90

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

