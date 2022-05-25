On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Washington
6
2
.750

Chicago

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 6 2 .750
Chicago 4 2 .667 1
Connecticut 4 2 .667 1
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Indiana 2 7 .222
New York 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875
Dallas 5 2 .714
Seattle 3 3 .500 3
Phoenix 2 4 .333 4
Los Angeles 2 5 .286
Minnesota 2 6 .250 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 70, Atlanta 50

Dallas 85, Connecticut 77

Minnesota 84, New York 78

Chicago 95, Indiana 90

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Top Stories