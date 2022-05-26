On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Washington
6
2
.750

Chicago
4
2
.667
1

Connecticut
4
2
.667
1

Atlanta
4
3
.571

Indiana
2
7
.222

New York
1
5
.167
4

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 6 2 .750
Chicago 4 2 .667 1
Connecticut 4 2 .667 1
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Indiana 2 7 .222
New York 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875
Dallas 5 2 .714
Seattle 3 3 .500 3
Los Angeles 3 5 .375 4
Phoenix 2 5 .286
Minnesota 2 6 .250 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 94

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 2022 - FAR Supplement - EPAAR -...
6|1 Assured Neuro Symbolic Learning and...
6|1 Raising the Game: Better Tools for K-12...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories