Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

Washington
6
2
.750

Connecticut
5
2
.714
½

Chicago
4
2
.667
1

Atlanta
4
3
.571

Indiana
3
7
.300
4

New York
1
5
.167
4

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 6 2 .750
Connecticut 5 2 .714 ½
Chicago 4 2 .667 1
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Indiana 3 7 .300 4
New York 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875
Dallas 5 3 .625 2
Seattle 3 3 .500 3
Los Angeles 3 6 .333
Phoenix 2 5 .286
Minnesota 2 6 .250 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 99, Dallas 68

Friday’s Games

Indiana 101, Los Angeles 96

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories