WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

L

Pct

GB Washington

6

2

.750

— Connecticut

5

2

.714

½ Chicago

4

2

.667

1 Atlanta

4

3

.571

1½ Indiana

3

7

.300

4 New York

1

5

.167

4 WESTERN... READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Washington 6 2 .750 — Connecticut 5 2 .714 ½ Chicago 4 2 .667 1 Atlanta 4 3 .571 1½ Indiana 3 7 .300 4 New York 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 7 1 .875 — Dallas 5 3 .625 2 Seattle 3 3 .500 3 Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4½ Phoenix 2 5 .286 4½ Minnesota 2 6 .250 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 99, Dallas 68

Friday’s Games

Indiana 101, Los Angeles 96

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.