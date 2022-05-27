WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
Washington
6
2
.750
—
Connecticut
5
2
.714
½
Chicago
4
2
.667
1
Atlanta
4
3
.571
1½
Indiana
3
7
.300
4
New York
1
5
.167
4
WESTERN...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 99, Dallas 68
Friday’s Games
Indiana 101, Los Angeles 96
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.