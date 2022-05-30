WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 6 2 .750 — Washington 6 3 .667 ½ Atlanta 5 3 .625 1 Chicago 4 3 .571 1½ Indiana 3 7 .300 4 New York 1 7 .125 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 8 1 .889 — Dallas 5 3 .625 2½ Seattle 5 3 .625 2½ Los Angeles 4 6 .400 4½ Phoenix 2 6 .250 5½ Minnesota 2 7 .222 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 81, Phoenix 54

Seattle 92, New York 61

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 83

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

