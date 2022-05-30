Women’s pro tennis tour returns to San Diego this fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Women’s professional tennis will return to the San Diego area this fall for the first time in seven years.

The $823,000 San Diego Open will be played Oct. 8-16 at Barnes Tennis Center.

The WTA 500 hard-court event will have a 32-player singles draw and 16 doubles teams.

The most recent WTA tournament to be played in the area was in Carlsbad in 2015.

Last year, San Diego hosted an ATP 250 men’s hard-court tournament, which was organized after several Asian events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

