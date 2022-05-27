Women’s tennis returns to DC as part of Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women’s professional tennis will return to Washington as part of a combined ATP-WTA event at the Citi Open this year. The hard-court tournament will be played from July 30 to Aug. 7 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The WTA 250 event will have a 32-player singles field and 16 doubles teams. The women’s portion of the Citi Open was held first in 2011 and most recently in 2019. ___ More... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women’s professional tennis will return to Washington as part of a combined ATP-WTA event at the Citi Open this year.

The hard-court tournament will be played from July 30 to Aug. 7 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The WTA 250 event will have a 32-player singles field and 16 doubles teams.

The women’s portion of the Citi Open was held first in 2011 and most recently in 2019.

