WTA Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

Tuesday

At Club des Cheminots

Rabat, Morocco

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Red clay

RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Claire Liu, United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 6-1, 7-5.

