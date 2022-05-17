WTA Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

Tuesday
At Club des Cheminots
Rabat, Morocco
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Red clay
RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Claire Liu, United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 6-1, 7-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.