WTA Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 7:01 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Club des Cheminots

Rabat, Morocco

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Red clay

RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Anna Bondar (5), Hungary, def. Ajla Tomljanovic (2), Australia, 5-1, ret.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

