WTA Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

Thursday
At Club des Cheminots
Rabat, Morocco
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Red clay
RABAT, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem at Club des Cheminots (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Anna Bondar (5), Hungary, def. Ajla Tomljanovic (2), Australia, 5-1, ret.
Claire Liu, United States, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.
