WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Tuesday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €203,024
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Sorana Cirstea (3), Romania, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (3), China, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
