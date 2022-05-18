WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Wednesday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €203,024

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Nefisa Berberovic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Daria Saville, Australia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.

