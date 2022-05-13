Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

New York Yankees (23-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-15, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, White Sox +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has an 8-8 record at home and a 15-15 record overall. The White Sox are ninth in the AL with 27 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has gone 14-4 at home and 23-8 overall. The Yankees have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 2.75.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles and two home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .218 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

