On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (23-8, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-15, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, White Sox +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has an 8-8 record at home and a 15-15 record overall. The White Sox are ninth in the AL with 27 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has gone 14-4 at home and 23-8 overall. The Yankees have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 2.75.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles and two home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .218 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories