Yankees bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (15-6, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.70 ERA, .95 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 15-8 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Blue Jays are 10-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 15-6 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .289 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 6-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10th on the Yankees with a .306 batting average, and has five doubles, five walks and seven RBI. Aaron Judge is 12-for-35 with six home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 9-1, .265 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

