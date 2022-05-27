Yankees seek to extend win streak, take on the Rays

New York Yankees (32-13, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-18, second in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 1.32 ERA, .81 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -126, Yankees +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to extend a three-game win streak... READ MORE

New York Yankees (32-13, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-18, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 1.32 ERA, .81 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -126, Yankees +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 15-10 record at home and a 26-18 record overall. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

New York has gone 15-6 in road games and 32-13 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manuel Margot has four doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has nine doubles and 17 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.86 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

