On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 7:33 am
< a min read
      

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday.

Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn’t feel real,” Stubblety-Cook said. “It will probably sink...

READ MORE

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday.

Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn’t feel real,” Stubblety-Cook said. “It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else.”

The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year’s Tokyo Games.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 2022 - FAR Supplement - EDAR -...
5|25 Mastering Project Readiness: How to...
5|25 Zoom for Government: Digital First...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories