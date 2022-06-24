2022 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

Thursday Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades): Atlanta Hawks 1 (16) AJ Griffin, f, Duke. 2 (44) Ryan Rollins, g, Toledo. 2 (51) Tyrese Martin, f, UConn. (from Golden State) Boston Celtics 2 (53) JD Davison, g, Alabama. Brooklyn Nets No Picks. Charlotte Hornets 1 (15) Mark Williams, C, Duke. 2 (40) Bryce McGowens, g, Nebraska. (from Minnesota)

Atlanta Hawks

1 (16) AJ Griffin, f, Duke.

2 (44) Ryan Rollins, g, Toledo.

2 (51) Tyrese Martin, f, UConn. (from Golden State)

Boston Celtics

2 (53) JD Davison, g, Alabama.

Brooklyn Nets

No Picks.

Charlotte Hornets

1 (15) Mark Williams, C, Duke.

2 (40) Bryce McGowens, g, Nebraska. (from Minnesota)

2 (45) Josh Minott, f, Memphis.

Chicago Bulls

1 (18) Dalen Terry, g, Arizona.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 (14) Ochai Agbaji, g, Kansas.

2 (39) Khalifa Diop, c, Gran Canaria (Spain).

2 (49) Isaiah Mobley, f, USC. (from Chicago via Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento)

2 (56) Luke Travers, g, Perth (Australia).

Dallas Mavericks

1 (26) Wendell Moore Jr., f, Duke. (from Houston)

Denver Nuggets

1 (21) Christian Braun, g, Kansas.

2 (46) Ismael Kamagate, Paris (France). (from Detroit)

Detroit Pistons

1 (5) Jaden Ivey, g, Purdue.

1 (13) Jalen Duren, C, Memphis. (from Charlotte)

Golden State Warriors

1 (28) Patrick Baldwin Jr., f, Milwaukee.

2 (55) Gui Santos, f, Minas (Brazil).

Houston Rockets

1 (3) Jabari Smith Jr., f, Auburn.

1 (17) Tari Eason, f, LSU.

Indiana Pacers

1 (6) Bennedict Mathurin, f, Arizona.

2 (31) Andrew Nembhard, g, Gonzaga.

2 (58) Hugo Besson, g, New Zealand (Australia).

L.A. Clippers

2 (43) Moussa Diabate, f, Michigan.

L.A. Lakers

2 (35) Max Christie, g, Michigan State. (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee)

Memphis Grizzlies

1 (19) Jake LaRavia, f, Wake Forest. (from Minnesota)

1 (23) David Roddy, f, Colorado State. (from Philadelphia)

1 (29) TyTy Washington Jr., g, Kentucky.

2 (47) Vince Williams Jr., VCU.

Miami Heat

1 (27) Nikola Jovic, f, Mega (Serbia)

Milwaukee Bucks

1 (24) MarJon Beauchamp, g, G-League Ignite.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 (22) Walker Kessler, c, Auburn. (from Memphis)

2 (48) Kendall Brown, f, Baylor.

2 (50) Matteo Spagnolo, g, Cremona (Italy).

New Orleans Pelicans

1 (8) Dyson Daniels, g-league Ignite.

2 (41) E.J. Liddell, f, Ohio State.

2 (52) Karlo Matkovic, Mega

New York Knicks

2 (42) Trevor Keels, f, Duke.

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 (2) Chet Holmgren, c, Gonzaga.

1 (11) Ousemane Dieng, f, New Zealand (Australia). (from New York)

1 (12) Jalen Williams, g, Santa Clara.

1 (30) Peyton Watson, f, UCLA.

2 (34) Jaylin Williams, f, Arkansas.

Orlando Magic

1 (1) Paolo Banchero, f, Duke.

2 (32) Caleb Houstan, f, Michigan.

Philadelphia 76ers

No Picks.

Phoenix Suns

No Picks.

Portland Trail Blazers

1 (7) Shaedon Sharpe, g, Kentucky.

2 (36) Gabriele Procida, g, Fortitudo Bologna (Italy).

2 (57) Jabari Walker, f, Colorado.

Sacramento Kings

1 (4) Keegan Murray, f, Iowa.

2 (37) Jaden Hardy, g, G-League Ignite.

San Antonio Spurs

1 (9) Jeremy Sochan, f, Baylor.

1 (20) Malaki Branham, g, Ohio State.

1 (25) Blake Wesley, g, Notre Dame.

2 (38) Kennedy Chandler, g, Tennessee.

Toronto Raptors

2 (33) Christian Koloko, f, Arizona.

Utah Jazz

No Picks.

Washington Wizards

1 (10) Johnny Davis, g, Wisconsin.

2 (54) Yannick Nzosa, c, Unicaja (Spain).

