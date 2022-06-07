2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDTEUROPE Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales PLAYOFFWinners qualifyThursday, March 24At Cardiff, Wales Wales 2, Austria 1 Wednesday, June 1At Glasgow, Scotland Ukraine 3, Scotland 1 Sunday, June 5At Cardiff, Wales Wales 1, Ukraine 0 ___ ASIA Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea FOURTH ROUNDWinner advances to playoff vs. South America fifth placeTuesday, June 7At Al Rayyan, Qatar Australia 2, United Arab Emirates 1

All Times EDT EUROPE

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

PLAYOFF Winners qualify Thursday, March 24 At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 2, Austria 1

Wednesday, June 1 At Glasgow, Scotland

Ukraine 3, Scotland 1

Sunday, June 5 At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Ukraine 0

___

ASIA

Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

FOURTH ROUND Winner advances to playoff vs. South America fifth place Tuesday, June 7 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Australia 2, United Arab Emirates 1

___

SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF Monday, June 13 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Peru vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

___

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Qualified: Canada, Mexico, United States

CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF Tuesday, June 14 At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m.

___

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 17 14 3 0 40 5 45 q-Argentina 17 11 6 0 27 8 39 q-Uruguay 18 8 4 6 22 22 28 q-Ecuador 18 7 5 6 27 19 26 p-Peru 18 7 3 8 19 22 24 Colombia 18 5 8 5 20 19 23 Chile 18 5 4 9 19 26 19 Paraguay 18 3 7 8 12 26 16 Bolivia 18 4 3 11 23 42 15 Venezuela 18 3 1 14 14 34 10

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Wednesday, Sept. 21 At TBA

Brazil vs. Argentina, TBA

___

AFRICA

Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

