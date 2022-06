2026 World Cup Proposed Venues

Proposed venues from which FIFA will select sites of the 2026 World Cup, based on the bid book submitted by the united bid of the U.S., Canada and Mexican soccer federations. Capacities are estimated in the bid unless noted: CityVenueCapacityOpenedSurface-gTypeArlington, TexasAT&TStadium80,4152009ArtificialRetractableAtlantaMercedes-BenzStadium65,0852017ArtificialRetractableBaltimoreM&TBankStadium63,6891998GrassOpenCincinnatiPaulBrownStadium60,2942000ArtificialOpenDenverEmpowerFieldatMileHigh69,9772001GrassOpenEast Rutherford, N.J.MetLifeStadium74,895-y2010ArtificialOpenFoxborough, Mass.GilletteStadium60,3352002ArtificialOpenHoustonNRGStadium62,4442002ArtificialRetractableInglewood, Calif.SoFiStadium70,000-x2020ArtificialFixedroofKansas City, Mo.ArrowheadStadium69,0701972GrassOpenMiami Gardens, Fla.HardRockStadium60,4041987GrassOpenNashville, Tenn.NissanStadium62,4981999GrassOpenOrlando, Fla.CampingWorldStadium58,0121936ArtificialOpenPasadena, Calif.RoseBowl76,1061922GrassOpenPhiladelphiaLincolnFinancialField62,1232003ArtificialOpenSanta Clara, Calif.Levi’sStadium61,1982014GrassOpenSeattleLumenField61,8122002ArtificialOpenCanadaEdmonton, AlbertaCommonwealthStadium50,4721978ArtificialOpenTorontoBMOField45,0002007HybridOpenVancouver, British ColumbiaB.C.Place54,405-x1983ArtificialOpenMexicoGuadalajaraEstadioAkron42,5422010GrassOpenMexico CityEstadioAzteca75,243-z1966GrassOpenMonterreyEstadioBBVA47,6622015GrassOpen x-stadium not in original bid, capacity taken from other sources y-figure is for opening and final match,... READ MORE

Proposed venues from which FIFA will select sites of the 2026 World Cup, based on the bid book submitted by the united bid of the U.S., Canada and Mexican soccer federations. Capacities are estimated in the bid unless noted:

City Venue Capacity Opened Surface-g Type Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium 80,415 2009 Artificial Retractable Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium 65,085 2017 Artificial Retractable Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium 63,689 1998 Grass Open Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium 60,294 2000 Artificial Open Denver Empower Field at Mile High 69,977 2001 Grass Open East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium 74,895-y 2010 Artificial Open Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium 60,335 2002 Artificial Open Houston NRG Stadium 62,444 2002 Artificial Retractable Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium 70,000-x 2020 Artificial Fixed roof Kansas City, Mo. Arrowhead Stadium 69,070 1972 Grass Open Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium 60,404 1987 Grass Open Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium 62,498 1999 Grass Open Orlando, Fla. Camping World Stadium 58,012 1936 Artificial Open Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl 76,106 1922 Grass Open Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field 62,123 2003 Artificial Open Santa Clara, Calif. Levi’s Stadium 61,198 2014 Grass Open Seattle Lumen Field 61,812 2002 Artificial Open Canada Edmonton, Alberta Commonwealth Stadium 50,472 1978 Artificial Open Toronto BMO Field 45,000 2007 Hybrid Open Vancouver, British Columbia B.C. Place 54,405-x 1983 Artificial Open Mexico Guadalajara Estadio Akron 42,542 2010 Grass Open Mexico City Estadio Azteca 75,243-z 1966 Grass Open Monterrey Estadio BBVA 47,662 2015 Grass Open

x-stadium not in original bid, capacity taken from other sources

y-figure is for opening and final match, other matches 74,000 to 77,000

z-figure is for opening match, other matches 77,000 to 80,000

g-bid envisions all venues converted to grass for tournament

