Acuña homers twice, Heredia goes deep as Braves top A’s 3-2

Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Wright (6-3) recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two runs in eight innings — the longest start of his career. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino (1-4) over the left-field wall and into the Oakland bullpen to end a 2-2 tie.

Acuña homered in the first and third innings off Cole Irvin.

The A’s, making their first visit to Truist Park, suffered their seventh straight loss.

MARLINS 12, NATIONALS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBIs as Miami beat Washington.

Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler also went deep while Avisaíl García had three hits for the Marlins.

Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera allowed one run in six innings. In his second start since being promoted from Triple-A last week, Cabrera (2-0) limited Washington to two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter.

Chisholm snapped a 2-for-29 skid with his second-inning grand slam. He drove a 3-0 pitch off Joan Adon (1-10) over the wall in center to make it 5-0.

ORIOLES 9, CUBS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried Baltimore past Chicago.

Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.

Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Christopher Morel homered on the game’s first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs record. Morel also had an RBI triple in the sixth.

The Orioles answered in the bottom half when Mullins led off with a homer and Mancini connected on the next pitch from Keegan Thompson (6-1).

GUARDIANS 6, RANGERS 3, GAME 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill stayed unbeaten at home, Owen Miller drove in two runs and the Cleveland beat Texas in the first game of a doubleheader.

Quantrill (3-3) delivered his fourth straight quality start, allowing three runs in seven innings.

Miller hit a two-run single in the third off Jon Gray (1-3).

Rangers rookie outfielder Steele Walker homered for his first hit in the majors, and Marcus Semien connected for Texas.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

