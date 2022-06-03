AHL Playoff Glance

___ CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCESpringfield vs. Laval Saturday, June 4: Laval at Springfield, 7:35 p.m. Sunday, June 5: Laval at Springfield, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 8: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m. Friday, June 10: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, June 11: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m. x-Monday, June 13: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. WESTERN CONFERENCE Friday, June 3: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m. Monday, June... READ MORE

CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary EASTERN CONFERENCE Springfield vs. Laval

Saturday, June 4: Laval at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 5: Laval at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 10: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 11: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, June 13: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Friday, June 3: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 6 Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: Chicago at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 10: Chicago at Stockton, 10 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 11: Chicago at Stockton, 9 p.m.

x-Tuesday, June 14: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 15: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

