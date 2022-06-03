AHL Playoff Glance

___
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Springfield vs. Laval
Saturday, June 4: Laval at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 5: Laval at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 10: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 11: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, June 13: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 3: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Monday, June 6 Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8: Chicago at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 10: Chicago at Stockton, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 11: Chicago at Stockton, 9 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 14: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 15: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.
