AHL Playoff Glance

CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCESpringfield 2, Laval 2
Saturday, June 4: Springfield 2, Laval 1
Sunday, June 5: Laval 4, Springfield 2
Wednesday, June 8: Springfield 6, Laval 3
Friday, June 10: Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT
Saturday, June 11: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 13: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCEChicago 3, Stockton 1
Friday, June 3: Chicago 5, Stockton 4, OT
Monday,...
