AHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
June 11, 2022 11:18 am
< a min read
      

___

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Springfield 2, Laval 2

Saturday, June 4: Springfield 2, Laval 1

Sunday, June 5: Laval 4, Springfield 2

Wednesday, June 8: Springfield 6, Laval 3

Friday, June 10: Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT

Saturday, June 11: Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 13: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Chicago 3, Stockton 1

Friday, June 3: Chicago 5, Stockton 4, OT

Monday, June 6 Chicago 3, Stockton 2

Wednesday, June 8: Chicago 3, Stockton 0

Friday, June 10: Stockton 4, Chicago 3, OT

Saturday, June 11: Chicago at Stockton, 9 p.m.

x-Tuesday, June 14: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 15: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Top Stories