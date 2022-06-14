AHL Playoff Glance

___ CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCESpringfield 3, Laval 3 Saturday, June 4: Springfield 2, Laval 1 Sunday, June 5: Laval 4, Springfield 2 Wednesday, June 8: Springfield 6, Laval 3 Friday, June 10: Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT Saturday, June 11: Springfield 3, Laval 2, OT Monday, June 13: Laval 5 Springfield 1 Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. WESTERN CONFERENCEChicago 3, Stockton 2 Friday, June 3: Chicago 5, Stockton 4, OT Monday, June... READ MORE

___

CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary EASTERN CONFERENCE Springfield 3, Laval 3

Saturday, June 4: Springfield 2, Laval 1

Sunday, June 5: Laval 4, Springfield 2

Wednesday, June 8: Springfield 6, Laval 3

Friday, June 10: Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT

Saturday, June 11: Springfield 3, Laval 2, OT

Monday, June 13: Laval 5 Springfield 1

Wednesday, June 15: Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE Chicago 3, Stockton 2

Friday, June 3: Chicago 5, Stockton 4, OT

Monday, June 6 Chicago 3, Stockton 2

Wednesday, June 8: Chicago 3, Stockton 0

Friday, June 10: Stockton 4, Chicago 3, OT

Saturday, June 11: Stockton 3, Chicago 2, OT

Tuesday, June 14: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 15: Stockton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.