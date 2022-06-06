All-Pro Aaron Donald returning to LA Rams with a big raise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024. The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald’s return Monday. The team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Donald was already under contract for the... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024.

The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald’s return Monday. The team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Donald was already under contract for the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring with the Rams in February. Instead, the seven-time All-Pro will be back to torment offenses at the heart of Los Angeles’ defense.

Donald is widely considered the most dominant defensive player in the sport, and he demonstrated his power yet again last season. He capped four excellent postseason games by making the final defensive play to stop the final drive by the Rams’ opponents in both the NFC title game and the Super Bowl.

