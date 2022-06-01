All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
34
15
.694
_
Toronto
28
20
.583
5½
Tampa Bay
28
21
.571
6
Boston
23
27
.460
11½
Baltimore
21
30
.412
14
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|15
|.694
|_
|Toronto
|28
|20
|.583
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|21
|.571
|6
|Boston
|23
|27
|.460
|11½
|Baltimore
|21
|30
|.412
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|21
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|23
|24
|.489
|5
|Cleveland
|21
|24
|.467
|6
|Detroit
|19
|30
|.388
|10
|Kansas City
|16
|32
|.333
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|23
|.540
|5
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|7
|Seattle
|21
|28
|.429
|10½
|Oakland
|20
|32
|.385
|13
___
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Seattle 10, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.