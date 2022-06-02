All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|15
|.700
|_
|Toronto
|29
|20
|.592
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|30
|21
|.588
|5½
|Boston
|24
|27
|.471
|11½
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|.423
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Detroit
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|24
|.529
|6
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|8½
|Seattle
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 0
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (González 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
