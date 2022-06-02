On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 35 15 .700 _
Toronto 29 20 .592
Tampa Bay 30 21 .588
Boston 24 27 .471 11½
Baltimore 22 30 .423 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 23 .566 _
Chicago 23 25 .479
Cleveland 22 24 .478
Detroit 21 30 .412 8
Kansas City 16 33 .327 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647 _
Los Angeles 27 24 .529 6
Texas 24 26 .480
Seattle 21 29 .420 11½
Oakland 20 33 .377 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 0

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 2-3) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (González 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

