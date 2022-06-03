All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
36
15
.706
_
Toronto
30
20
.600
5½
Tampa Bay
30
21
.588
6
Boston
24
27
.471
12
Baltimore
22
31
.415
15
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|15
|.706
|_
|Toronto
|30
|20
|.600
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|Boston
|24
|27
|.471
|12
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|.566
|_
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Detroit
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|8½
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.