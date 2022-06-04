All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|Tampa Bay
|31
|21
|.596
|6½
|Toronto
|31
|21
|.596
|6½
|Boston
|25
|27
|.481
|12½
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Detroit
|21
|32
|.396
|9
|Kansas City
|16
|34
|.320
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|26
|.509
|7½
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|9
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|11½
|Oakland
|20
|34
|.370
|15
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Houston 10, Kansas City 3
Boston 7, Oakland 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Toronto 12, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
