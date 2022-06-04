On Air: This Just In
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 15 .717 _
Tampa Bay 31 21 .596
Toronto 31 21 .596
Boston 25 27 .481 12½
Baltimore 23 32 .418 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 24 .564 _
Cleveland 23 25 .479
Chicago 23 27 .460
Detroit 21 32 .396 9
Kansas City 16 34 .320 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 34 18 .654 _
Los Angeles 27 26 .509
Texas 25 27 .481 9
Seattle 23 30 .434 11½
Oakland 20 34 .370 15

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

