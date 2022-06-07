All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|15
|.722
|_
|Toronto
|32
|22
|.593
|7
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|.574
|8
|Boston
|28
|27
|.509
|11½
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|25
|25
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10
|Kansas City
|17
|36
|.321
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|29
|.482
|8½
|Texas
|25
|29
|.463
|9½
|Seattle
|25
|30
|.455
|10
|Oakland
|20
|36
|.357
|15½
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
