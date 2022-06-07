Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 39 15 .722 _
Toronto 32 22 .593 7
Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8
Boston 28 27 .509 11½
Baltimore 23 33 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 24 .571 _
Cleveland 25 25 .500 4
Chicago 25 27 .481 5
Detroit 21 33 .389 10
Kansas City 17 36 .321 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636 _
Los Angeles 27 29 .482
Texas 25 29 .463
Seattle 25 30 .455 10
Oakland 20 36 .357 15½

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:50 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Top Stories