Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 16 .714 _
Tampa Bay 34 23 .596
Toronto 33 23 .589 7
Boston 30 27 .526 10½
Baltimore 24 33 .421 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 25 .569 _
Cleveland 26 26 .500 4
Chicago 26 28 .481 5
Detroit 23 33 .411 9
Kansas City 18 37 .327 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _
Los Angeles 27 31 .466
Texas 26 30 .464
Seattle 26 31 .456 10
Oakland 20 38 .345 16½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories