Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
42
16
.724
_

Toronto
34
23
.596

Tampa Bay
34
24
.586
8

Boston
30
28
.517
12

Baltimore
24
35
.407
18½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 42 16 .724 _
Toronto 34 23 .596
Tampa Bay 34 24 .586 8
Boston 30 28 .517 12
Baltimore 24 35 .407 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 26 .567 _
Cleveland 28 26 .519 3
Chicago 27 29 .482 5
Detroit 23 34 .404
Kansas City 20 37 .351 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _
Los Angeles 28 31 .475 9
Seattle 26 31 .456 10
Texas 26 31 .456 10
Oakland 20 40 .333 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|17 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
6|17 2022 Procurement Playbook - GSA -...
6|17 Better Case Management, Better...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories