All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
42
16
.724
_
Toronto
34
23
.596
7½
Tampa Bay
34
24
.586
8
Boston
30
28
.517
12
Baltimore
24
35
.407
18½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|16
|.724
|_
|Toronto
|34
|23
|.596
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|24
|.586
|8
|Boston
|30
|28
|.517
|12
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|.407
|18½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|9½
|Kansas City
|20
|37
|.351
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|31
|.475
|9
|Seattle
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Oakland
|20
|40
|.333
|17½
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9
Cleveland 8, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 10, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.