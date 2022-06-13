Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
44
16
.733
_

Toronto
35
24
.593

Tampa Bay
35
25
.583
9

Boston
32
29
.525
12½

Baltimore
26
35
.426
18½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _
Toronto 35 24 .593
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9
Boston 32 29 .525 12½
Baltimore 26 35 .426 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 27 .565 _
Cleveland 29 27 .518 3
Chicago 27 31 .466 6
Detroit 24 35 .407
Kansas City 20 39 .339 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 37 23 .617 _
Texas 28 31 .475
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 9
Seattle 27 33 .450 10
Oakland 21 41 .339 17

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0

Houston 9, Miami 4

Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|20 Accelerating Industrial Digital...
6|20 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
6|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories