All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
44
16
.733
_
Toronto
36
24
.600
8
Tampa Bay
35
25
.583
9
Boston
32
29
.525
12½
Baltimore
26
36
.419
19
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
