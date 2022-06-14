On Air: Panel Discussions
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2022
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _
Toronto 36 24 .600 8
Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9
Boston 32 29 .525 12½
Baltimore 26 36 .419 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 27 .571 _
Cleveland 29 27 .518
Chicago 28 31 .475 6
Detroit 24 36 .400 10½
Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 37 24 .607 _
Texas 29 31 .483
Los Angeles 29 33 .468
Seattle 27 34 .443 10
Oakland 21 41 .339 16½

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories