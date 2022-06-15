All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
45
16
.738
_
Toronto
36
25
.590
9
Tampa Bay
35
26
.574
10
Boston
33
29
.532
12½
Baltimore
27
36
.429
19
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|16
|.738
|_
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|9
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|.574
|10
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|12½
|Baltimore
|27
|36
|.429
|19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|Detroit
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|41
|.328
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|Los Angeles
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|Seattle
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|Oakland
|21
|42
|.333
|17½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.