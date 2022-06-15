On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
45
16
.738
_

Toronto
36
25
.590
9

Tampa Bay
35
26
.574
10

Boston
33
29
.532
12½

Baltimore
27
36
.429
19

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 16 .738 _
Toronto 36 25 .590 9
Tampa Bay 35 26 .574 10
Boston 33 29 .532 12½
Baltimore 27 36 .429 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 28 .563 _
Cleveland 30 27 .526
Chicago 29 31 .483 5
Detroit 24 37 .393 10½
Kansas City 20 41 .328 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 38 24 .613 _
Texas 29 32 .475
Los Angeles 29 34 .460
Seattle 28 34 .452 10
Oakland 21 42 .333 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories