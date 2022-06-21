All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|18
|.735
|_
|Toronto
|38
|29
|.567
|11½
|Boston
|38
|31
|.551
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|31
|.544
|13
|Baltimore
|30
|39
|.435
|20½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|_
|Minnesota
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|4
|Detroit
|26
|42
|.382
|11½
|Kansas City
|24
|42
|.364
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Texas
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|Los Angeles
|33
|37
|.471
|10½
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13½
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19½
___
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
