Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
50
18
.735
_

Toronto
38
29
.567
11½

Boston
38
31
.551
12½

Tampa Bay
37
31
.544
13

Baltimore
30
39
.435
20½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 18 .735 _
Toronto 38 29 .567 11½
Boston 38 31 .551 12½
Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13
Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 28 .556 _
Minnesota 38 31 .551 _
Chicago 32 33 .492 4
Detroit 26 42 .382 11½
Kansas City 24 42 .364 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 42 25 .627 _
Texas 32 35 .478 10
Los Angeles 33 37 .471 10½
Seattle 29 39 .426 13½
Oakland 23 45 .338 19½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|28 Active ICS Cyber Defense: Colonel...
6|28 Threat Predict -Leveraging AI/ML to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories