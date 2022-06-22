All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
50
18
.735
_
Toronto
39
30
.565
11½
Boston
38
31
.551
12½
Tampa Bay
37
31
.544
13
Baltimore
30
39
.435
20½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Oakland 2
Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
