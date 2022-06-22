On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
50
18
.735
_

Toronto
39
30
.565
11½

Boston
38
31
.551
12½

Tampa Bay
37
31
.544
13

Baltimore
30
39
.435
20½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 18 .735 _
Toronto 39 30 .565 11½
Boston 38 31 .551 12½
Tampa Bay 37 31 .544 13
Baltimore 30 39 .435 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 28 .556 _
Minnesota 38 31 .551 _
Chicago 33 34 .493 4
Detroit 26 42 .382 11½
Kansas City 25 42 .373 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 42 25 .627 _
Texas 32 35 .478 10
Los Angeles 33 38 .465 11
Seattle 30 39 .435 13
Oakland 23 46 .333 20

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|29 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|29 APIs & EDA: Creating a Unified...
6|29 [Actually] Making Application and API...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories