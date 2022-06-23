On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 51 18 .739 _
Toronto 39 30 .565 12
Boston 39 31 .557 12½
Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14
Baltimore 31 39 .443 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 28 .563 _
Minnesota 38 32 .543 1
Chicago 33 34 .493
Detroit 26 43 .377 12½
Kansas City 25 43 .368 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 43 25 .632 _
Texas 33 35 .485 10
Los Angeles 34 38 .472 11
Seattle 31 39 .443 13
Oakland 23 47 .329 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Boston 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Seattle 9, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

