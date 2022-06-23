All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
51
18
.739
_
Toronto
39
30
.565
12
Boston
39
31
.557
12½
Tampa Bay
37
32
.536
14
Baltimore
31
39
.443
20½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|18
|.739
|_
|Toronto
|39
|30
|.565
|12
|Boston
|39
|31
|.557
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|32
|.536
|14
|Baltimore
|31
|39
|.443
|20½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|Minnesota
|38
|32
|.543
|1
|Chicago
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|43
|.377
|12½
|Kansas City
|25
|43
|.368
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Texas
|33
|35
|.485
|10
|Los Angeles
|34
|38
|.472
|11
|Seattle
|31
|39
|.443
|13
|Oakland
|23
|47
|.329
|21
___
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4, Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings
Boston 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0
Seattle 9, Oakland 0
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
