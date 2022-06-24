All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
52
18
.743
_
Toronto
39
30
.565
12½
Boston
39
31
.557
13
Tampa Bay
37
32
.536
14½
Baltimore
32
39
.451
20½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Friday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
