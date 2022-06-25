On Air: Federal News Network program
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 20 .722 _
Toronto 40 30 .571 11
Boston 40 31 .563 11½
Tampa Bay 39 32 .549 12½
Baltimore 33 39 .458 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 30 .545 _
Minnesota 39 33 .542 _
Chicago 33 36 .478
Detroit 27 43 .386 11
Kansas City 26 43 .377 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 45 26 .634 _
Texas 33 36 .478 11
Los Angeles 34 39 .466 12
Seattle 33 39 .458 12½
Oakland 23 49 .319 22½

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

