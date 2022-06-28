All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
54
20
.730
_
Boston
42
32
.568
12
Toronto
41
32
.562
12½
Tampa Bay
40
32
.556
13
Baltimore
35
40
.467
19½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|20
|.730
|_
|Boston
|42
|32
|.568
|12
|Toronto
|41
|32
|.562
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|32
|.556
|13
|Baltimore
|35
|40
|.467
|19½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|33
|.522
|3
|Chicago
|34
|38
|.472
|6½
|Detroit
|28
|44
|.389
|12½
|Kansas City
|26
|46
|.361
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|27
|.625
|_
|Texas
|35
|37
|.486
|10
|Los Angeles
|36
|40
|.474
|11
|Seattle
|34
|41
|.453
|12½
|Oakland
|25
|50
|.333
|21½
___
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 7, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5
Texas 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-8), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.