Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 20 .737 _
Boston 43 33 .566 13
Toronto 42 33 .560 13½
Tampa Bay 40 34 .541 15
Baltimore 35 42 .455 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 35 .551 _
Cleveland 38 34 .528 2
Chicago 35 39 .473 6
Detroit 29 45 .392 12
Kansas City 27 47 .365 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 47 27 .635 _
Texas 36 38 .486 11
Los Angeles 37 41 .474 12
Seattle 36 41 .468 12½
Oakland 25 52 .325 23½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-9) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-5) at Houston (Javier 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-8), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

