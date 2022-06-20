Anderson returns for White Sox, Moncada sidelined by injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup. Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup.

Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29.

The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined.

“I want to be careful of putting too much pressure on him, but he thrives on it,” manager Tony La Russa said. “So I think it’s important that he knows how important he is. That’s what he’s earned. We’re better because he’s here.”

Anderson hit .356 with five homers, 19 RBIs and eight steals in his first 40 games this year. The 2019 AL batting champion prepared for his return with four rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, going 5 for 15.

“It’s been good. I’ve been feeling healthy,” Anderson said. “I’ve been moving. I’ve been playing defense. Pretty much doing everything.”

To make room for Anderson on the active roster, third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night’s 13-3 loss at Houston in the third inning.

The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this year. Moncada joins an IL list that also includes outfielder Eloy Jiménez, closer Liam Hendriks, catcher Yasmani Grandal and key reliever Aaron Bummer.

“There’s many possible explanations ranging from the most insular, to something perhaps we’re doing in our training methods, to the most broad in terms of the unique offseason that we all had and the shortened spring training,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Chicago’s series opener against Toronto.

“This is something that’s going on throughout the game. It doesn’t mean we aren’t each day trying to answer that question in terms of what perhaps are we doing, if not appropriate, what can we do to help stem this tide on the fly.”

Moncada also has been sidelined by oblique and quad injuries this year. He appeared to be finding his form when he got hurt, going 7 for 17 with a homer and six RBIs in his last four games.

“It is a very mild strain, not to by any means minimize what he’s feeling because it’s there and certainly a mild strain has the risk of turning into something more serious if we aren’t careful,” Hahn said.

Jiménez is slated to restart his rehab with Charlotte on Tuesday. The slugger had surgery April 26 to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. His first rehab period in the minors was shut down because of leg soreness.

Hendriks and Grandal also are doing well, according to Hahn, while Bummer is going to be more of a slower process with his left lat strain. Hendriks is coming back from a right forearm strain, and Grandal has experienced lower back spasms.

Grandal’s 10-day IL stint was made retroactive to June 12, and Hahn said he isn’t sure the veteran catcher is going to need a rehab assignment in the minors.

“Let’s see how long this goes,” Hahn said. “Again, he’s had a really good last three days so if he has another really good three, let’s see where we are at.”

