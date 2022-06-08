Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (29-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-30, second in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when... READ MORE

Boston Red Sox (29-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-30, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 16-13 in road games and 29-27 overall. The Red Sox have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .233 for the Angels. Matt Duffy is 11-for-28 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs while slugging .603. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-36 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .213 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.