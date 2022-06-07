Angels look to stop 12-game losing streak, play the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (28-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-29, second in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop their 12-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 27-29 record overall... READ MORE

Boston Red Sox (28-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-29, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop their 12-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 27-29 record overall and a 15-14 record in home games. The Angels have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 28-27 record overall and a 15-13 record in road games. The Red Sox have a 21-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a .276 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Jared Walsh is 11-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Bobby Dalbec is 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 0-10, .212 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

