Angels-Yankees game rained out, split doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out.

The teams will play a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. Los Angeles rookie Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, is set to pitch the second game at 7:05 p.m.

More rain is in the forecast, however.

Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon are lined up to pitch for the Yankees.

New York won the opening game of the series 9-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Angels to their sixth straight loss.

