AP source: Louisville to promote Josh Heird to permanent AD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville will promote Josh Heird to athletic director after serving nearly six months as interim athletic director, said a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced. Louisville has scheduled a news conference Friday morning for a “special announcement” about the athletic program following a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s board of directors and personnel committee.

Heird has overseen two major moves with the Cardinals’ signature men’s basketball program since taking over on Dec. 13 following Vince Tyra’s resignation. Louisville and then-head coach Chris Mack agreed to part ways on Jan. 26, and Heird went on to hire former Louisville player Kenny Payne as his replacement on March 18.

The Courier Journal in Louisville reported last month that the university had hired North Carolina-based Collegiate Sports Associates to screen candidates for the job. But from the outset, Heird, a 13-year veteran in athletics administration, made clear his desire to be Louisville’s permanent AD as he made key departmental decisions.

Since 2019, Heird has served as Louisville’s sports administrator for basketball, football and baseball along with overseeing areas including championships, facilities and operations. He also oversees the Cardinals’ golf programs and women’s swimming and diving.

Heird worked at Louisville from 2007-16 as assistant AD for championships and facilities before working 2018-19 as Villanova’s senior associate AD and chief athletic operating officer. A five-year stint working for Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Colorado Senator Wayne Allard preceded his collegiate athletics career.

Another key task awaits Heird later this month when Louisville defends against NCAA allegations through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). The IARP was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball.

Louisville could face possible sanctions resulting from a 2017 federal corruption investigation of college basketball. The NCAA has also accused the school of additional violations committed under Mack during the 2020-21 season.

