AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 a.m. EDT

AP source: Harden declines $47M option with Philadelphia James Harden is taking less with hopes the Philadelphia 76ers can do more. A person familiar with the situation said Harden chose not to exercise his $47.4 million option for next season and will become a free agent — but with no designs on leaving Philadelphia. Harden made the decision to allow the 76ers the flexibility they need to sign other players this summer, said the person... READ MORE

AP source: Harden declines $47M option with Philadelphia

James Harden is taking less with hopes the Philadelphia 76ers can do more. A person familiar with the situation said Harden chose not to exercise his $47.4 million option for next season and will become a free agent — but with no designs on leaving Philadelphia. Harden made the decision to allow the 76ers the flexibility they need to sign other players this summer, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side confirmed those plans publicly.

NFL inisists on indefinite suspension at Watson hearing

The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday. The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

AP source: Nuggets and Wizards agree to 4-player swap

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. It would be another trade for the Nuggets under general manager Calvin Booth as he tries to bolster the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Caldwell-Pope started 77 games for the Wizards and shot 39% from 3-point range. He won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

2-time Wimbledon champ Murray loses to Isner in 2nd round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has lost in the second round to big-serving American John Isner. It is Murray’s earliest loss in 14 appearances at the All England Club. No. 3 seed Casper Ruud also lost in the second round Wednesday, just weeks after being the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Prior to Murray vs. Isner, the host country’s other leading player, reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, was eliminated by Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3.

Analysis: If this was it for Williams at Wimbledon, it works

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she does not know whether her first-round loss on Centre Court will be the last appearance of her career at Wimbledon. If this exit does turn out to have been her farewell, it would not be how she would want to depart. Yet it still would be a suitable goodbye — far more so than her forced departure a year ago because of injury. At least she was able to play until the end Tuesday against Harmony Tan. The 40-year-old American said afterward that she now has a lot of motivation to play at the U.S. Open but would not commit to when or even whether she will compete again.

Sept. 11 families plan protest as LIV tees off in Oregon

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — LIV Golf’s first U.S. event was set to begin Thursday, with a group of survivors and families who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terror attacks planning to gather at a nearby park to speak out against the Saudi Arabia-funded tour. The families are speaking out because of what they say are the Saudi connections to the tragic event in 2001. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 were Saudi citizens.

Naylor’s 2-run HR in 10th gives Guardians 7-6 win over Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton. A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor connected for his first game-ending homer. Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler. The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.

Ohtani Ks 11, extends scoreless streak in 4-1 win over WSox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings while pitching five-hit ball into the sixth with 11 strikeouts in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Luis Rengifo hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout had an early RBI double as the Angels finished their disappointing nine-game homestand on a positive note because of their two-way superstar’s work on the mound. Ohtani yielded five singles and a walk while winning his fourth consecutive start. The AL MVP hasn’t allowed a run since the fifth inning of his brilliant outing against Boston at Fenway Park.

Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb, but there is no timetable for his return. Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. Interim manager Rob Thomson says the surgery on Wednesday went “very well.” Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell. The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

Done deal: Celtics’ Will Hardy takes over as coach of Jazz

As the Utah Jazz spent time talking to candidates to become their next coach, Will Hardy quickly rose to the top of their list. And that’s where he stayed. Hardy was announced as the coach of the Jazz a day after the sides came to an agreement in principle. He’ll be a head coach in the NBA for the first time and at 34 is currently the league’s youngest coach. Hardy goes to Utah after spending this past season as an assistant in Boston, helping the Celtics make the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.