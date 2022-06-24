AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft NEW YORK (AP) — The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. Banchero, wearing a... READ MORE

Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.

NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations. A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again by late January. The ban is shorter than the two-year suspension Churchill Downs handed Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied.

Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge lined a game-winning single on the eve of his salary arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks’ tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in the New York Yankees’ 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros. Batting with two on against Ryne Stanek, Judge smoked a 3-0 pitch into the left-field corner to score Jose Trevino from second base. It was the Yankees’ ninth walk-off win in 70 games this season — and one that seemed mighty unlikely when they entered the last inning with only two hits. New York took the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series between the American League’s top two teams, winning for the 19th time in 22 games to improve to 52-18.

Freeman HR ahead of emotional return, Dodgers sweep Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs ahead of what’s sure to be an emotional weekend, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 for a sweep of the season series. Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven games against them this year. The Dodgers now travel to Atlanta, where Freeman was the longtime face of the franchise and helped the Braves win the World Series last year. He then became a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers. At 32, the All-Star first baseman is hitting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. Cincinnati has lost seven straight.

In Gee Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 and jumped out to a record-tying five-stroke lead in the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship. Most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course at Congressional. But Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi each shot 69, and no one else broke 70. Chun’s lead is tied for the biggest ever after the first round of a women’s major. Mickey Wright led this tournament by five after the first round in 1961. Chun is a two-time major champion, most recently at the Evian Championship in 2016.

Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship. Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29, giving rise to thoughts of Jim Furyk’s record 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course in 2016. Poston added birdies on Nos. 7 and 9.

Avalanche a win away from dethroning 2-time champ Lightning

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from their third Stanley Cup title since relocating to Denver in 1995-96. Game 5 on Friday night against Tampa Bay will be in front of their home fans. It won’t be easy to secure. The two-time defending champion Lightning have bounced back before in these playoffs. They faced a 2-0 series deficit in the East final against the New York Rangers and were down 3-2 to Toronto in the first round. Tampa Bay must win three games in a row to claim its third consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

DeLucia shuts out Arkansas, sends Rebels to 1st CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi advanced to face Oklahoma in the College World Series finals, with Dylan DeLucia pitching a four-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Arkansas in a bracket final. Kevin Graham’s run-scoring double in the fourth inning held up for the Rebels, the last team picked for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. DeLucia outdueled Connor Noland in a matchup of aces and turned in his second straight dominant CWS performance. He struck out seven and walked none against the Razorbacks. He has pitched 16 2/3 CWS innings and has allowed one run and eight hits. He’s fanned 17 and walked none.

Top QB recruit Arch Manning tweets that he’s going to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prep quarterback Arch Manning has tweeted that he plans to play at Texas. Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman. His Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli Manning also attended the prep school in New Orleans. Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, and played at Ole Miss. Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference no later than the 2025 season.

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, the elusive Hall of Fame halfback who starred in the San Francisco 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield” in the mid-1950s, has died. He was 93. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Thursday that McEhlenny died of natural causes June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, McElhenny was part of the “Million Dollar Backfield” with quarterback Y. A. Tittle, halfback John Henry Johnson and fullback Joe Perry — also all Hall of Famers. McElhenny starred in college at Washington, was drafted ninth overall by the 49ers in 1952 and also played for Minnesota, the New York Giants and Detroit in his 13-year NFL career.

