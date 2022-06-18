AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Morikawa, Rahm, McIlroy bring buzz to Brookline in US Open BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The storm clouds never arrived at the U.S. Open. Only the stars did. Collin Morikawa leads the way in his quest for a third straight year winning a major. He had a 66 to match the low score this week at The Country Club. That gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen, a popular everyman on the PGA... READ MORE

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The storm clouds never arrived at the U.S. Open. Only the stars did. Collin Morikawa leads the way in his quest for a third straight year winning a major. He had a 66 to match the low score this week at The Country Club. That gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen, a popular everyman on the PGA Tour. In the group one shot behind is defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Another shot back is Masters champ Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa, Rahm and Scheffler have won four of the last nine majors.

Phil Mickelson apologizes to US Open fan (no, not for that)

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson’s tee shot on No. 3 in the second round of the U.S. Open landed in the rough to the right. When he arrived at his ball, he saw a man sitting on the ground, holding an icepack to his right temple, with medical staff gathered around. Mickelson gave the man a glove and apologized. The problem was that it was Sam Horsfield’s shot from the neighboring sixth hole that hit him. That’s how things went for the six-time U.S. Open runner-up at The Country Club this week: a series of apologies, interrupted by a whole lot of bad golf shots. Mickelson followed a first-round 78 with a 3-over 73 to miss the cut.

Buckley turns to Plan C, earns late starting time at US Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Calculus and chemistry were too hard. Nobody took him seriously as a baseball player, either. Hayden Buckley says some of his dreams were crushed early. These days, though, the dream is golf. And it’s not so far-fetched to think this 26-year-old, whose Plan A was baseball and Plan B was health administration, could win the U.S. Open. Buckley shot his second straight 68 on Friday to enter the weekend at 4-under 136. He left the course tied for third and was one of five who made it to The Country Club through qualifying who now find themselves among the top 11 on the leaderboard.

Braves’ 14-game win streak, Cubs’ 10-game skid both end

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more game while ending an opponent’s winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 to end the Braves’ 14-game run. Rookie Christoper Morel hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, helping the Cubs stop a 10-game slide, their longest since last Aug. 5-16. Atlanta’s 14 straight wins were the most for the Braves since 2000. A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999.

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final chess match underway

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche have now started a chess match of strategical changes and adjustments a game into the Stanley Cup Final. It starts for the Lightning trailing the series with trying to slow down the speedy Avalanche all over the ice. Colorado wants to figure out how to get more pucks through after Tampa Bay blocked 25 shots in Game 1. The Lightning overall expect goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and top defenseman Victor Hedman to be better after getting off to a slow start in the series. Game 2 is Saturday night in Denver.

‘We ain’t done’: NBA champion Warriors already looking ahead

The goal was enormous: Return to the NBA’s mountaintop. And now with that monumental task complete, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors already have a new target: staying up there for a while. The victory cigars hadn’t been extinguished after the title-clinching win in Boston, the last celebratory bottles of Moët & Chandon hadn’t been emptied, and the topic of winning it all again next season was already coming up. They have been installed by FanDuel Sportsbook as the favorites for the 2023 NBA title, and with Finals MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all back it would be foolish to think that their chance at a fifth championship in nine years isn’t very real.

Mets’ Lindor homers after surprise visit from mom

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered after being surprised by his mom’s first visit to see him at Citi Field, Pete Alonso slugged a grand slam during an eventful sixth inning and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-4. Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised her husband by flying in his mother, Maria Serrano, for her first visit to New York since Lindor was acquired from Cleveland in January 2021. Lindor met with his mother in the press conference room a few hours before first pitch. Lindor pointed to his family in the suites after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning off Pablo López.

Mariners’ Ray through 6 no-hit innings vs Angels

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray has pitched six hitless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has retired 16 straight hitters through the end of the sixth. He’s struck out nine, walked one and thrown 83 pitches. Seattle’s ace walked Mike Trout in the first inning, let Matt Duffy on via fielder’s choice and then hit Luis Rengifo with a pitch. He got out of the inning on Max Stassi’s groundout and hasn’t allowed a runner since. Ray has been off to a rocky start in his first season with Seattle on a $115 million, five-year deal.

Rizzo slam in 8-run 5th, Yanks rout Jays 12-3 for 8th in row

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees’ eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam off the facing of the third deck in right, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to eight with a 12-3 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. New York has won 15 of its last 16 and at 48-16 is off to its best start since 1998. The Yankees opened an 11-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Yankees, who lead the major leagues with 105 home runs.

Sooners get on roll early, beat Aggies 13-8 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the College World Series opener. The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies’ comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008. The Sooners will play Sunday against Notre Dame, a 7-3 winner over Texas on Friday night. Texas A&M will face Texas in an elimination game. The Aggies have lost nine straight CWS games since 1993.

