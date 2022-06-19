AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. Playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period after failing to get a shot on net in the series opener. Game... READ MORE

Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. Playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period after failing to get a shot on net in the series opener. Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky scored again and set up Nichushkin’s goal before leaving with injury. The Lightning fell to 18-2 after a loss in the playoffs since the start of the first round in 2020.

Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead in a U.S. Open that was more about survival. The wind and cool conditions make Brookline play like a beast. Zalatoris had a 67 for the low round of the day and gets another crack at a major. He lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship last month. Fitzpatrick had a 68 and goes for the USGA double at The Country Club. This is where he won the U.S. Amateur in 2013. Defending champion Jon Rahm made double bogey from the bunker and went from one shot ahead to one behind.

Kee-gan! Bradley feels the love, makes a run at the US Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Growing up in Vermont, Keegan Bradley dreamed he might find out what it felt like to be Larry Bird or Carlton Fisk or Tom Brady, or any of those Boston sports greats whose posters plaster bedroom walls across New England. On Saturday at the U.S. Open, Bradley got the full treatment. A cascading chorus of “Kee-gan, Kee-gan, Kee-gan” greeted the 36-year-old local favorite as he strode up the 18th fairway at The Country Club. He was on the way to making par and wrapping up a round of 1-under 69 that left him at 2 under for the tournament, just two shots off the lead.

Reigning NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning shrugged off their overtime loss to Colorado in the opener of the Stanley Cup Final. They were certain they’d figured out Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper and they were supremely confident in their superstar goalie Andrei Vasilevsky. But instead of their championship pedigree showing up, it was frayed nerves that emerged Saturday night as the two-time defending champs were thumped 7-0 by the speedy Avalanche. The Lightning have a lot of fixes to make as the series shifts to Tampa for Game 3 Monday night.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts to injured list with cracked right rib

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list with a cracked right rib. Manager Dave Roberts announced Betts’ diagnosis after Saturday’s 7-1 victory over Cleveland. The 2018 AL MVP is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL. The Dodgers are 29-7 when he scores a run. Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup the past two days.

AP sources: Atkinson decides not to coach Charlotte Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kenny Atkinson has decided not to become the coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets. The decision came more than a week after the Golden State assistant had agreed to a four-year contract. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly.

Koufax gets Dodger Stadium statue next to Jackie Robinson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Sandy Koufax joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, he was in awe of being on the same team with Jackie Robinson. Now 67 years later, the two are immortalized in bronze at the entrance to Dodger Stadium. Koufax’s statue was unveiled on Saturday in the Centerfield Plaza before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Cleveland Guardians. It is the second sculpture the Dodgers have commissioned after Robinson’s in 2017.

Taillon, Hicks lead Yankees to 9th straight win, beat Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0. Taillon allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5 2-3 innings to win his eighth straight decision. New York’s shutout was its 11th of 2022.

Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string. The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field. They hugged before the 30-year-old Willson, a two-time All-Star, singled in the first inning. Contreras then stole second base against his brother, and scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run single. Willson Contreras later doubled and drove in a run. His 24-year-old brother had two hits for the Braves.

Arkansas routs 2nd-seeded Stanford 17-2 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Connor Noland allowed one run over 7 2/3 efficient innings, Chris Lanzilli hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Arkansas beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 17-2 in the most-lopsided College World Series game in 34 years. The Razorbacks knocked out Pac-12 pitcher of the year Alex Williams in the fifth inning and went on to log their biggest margin of victory in 36 CWS games. It was Stanford’s biggest loss in their 73 CWS games. The Razorbacks will play Monday against Mississippi, a 5-1 winner over Auburn in the night game. Stanford will face Auburn in an elimination game.

