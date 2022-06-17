AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom... READ MORE

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record. For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

FIFA picks 2026 World Cup cities, predicts US `No 1 sport’

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out. Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were the holdovers. Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which hosted the 1970 and ’86 finals and will become the first stadium in three World Cups, was selected along with Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron and Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA. Toronto’s BMO Field and Vancouver, British Columbia’s B.C. Place were picked while Edmonton, Alberta’s Commonwealth Stadium was dropped.

Excitement and disappointment as World Cup 2026 cities named

Cheers and sighs met FIFA’s announcement of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The winners included sites like Los Angeles, Mexico City and Toronto. But the big announcement was a disappointment for cities that were on the bubble. The crowd at a watch party in Washington D.C., was sullen when the last of the cities was announced. It was just the third time that a nation’s capital has not been included as a host city. A similar scene played out in Denver. That was in contrast to the cheers in Kansas City.

Hadwin leads US Open as McIlroy makes statement with clubs

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Adam Hadwin wasn’t officially in the U.S. Open until eight days ago. And then he walked off The Country Club with his best score ever in a major for a one-shot lead. The focus finally shifted away from Saudi-backed rival leagues, such as who’s going and who’s staying on the PGA Tour. Hadwin opened with a 4-under 66 on a breezy but not overly punishing day at Brookline. The lingering thoughts of the rival league came from Rory McIlroy, not from anything he said but with the golf he played. He shot 67 and was one behind.

Mickelson meltdown comes early — with a 4-putt at US Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson’s chances at the U.S. Open all but evaporated on the sixth green, where he four-putted for an ugly double bogey. It was the low point of a round of 8-over 78 that left him in a tie for 144th place. This marked the sixth straight time Lefty has failed to break par in the opening round of the U.S. Open. The fans were mostly civil. Lots of shouts of “Go Phil,” and “Happy Birthday, Phil,” for the six-time major winner who turned 52. This marked Mickelson’s first tournament in America since January, when he went on hiatus after his comments about LIV Golf first surfaced. Mickelson is getting a reported $200 million to play on he breakaway tour and has been suspended from the PGA Tour.

All eyes on the NFL’s pending decision on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere are waiting for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women. A person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press a decision is expected before training camp. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing. Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to discipline him. Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.

Rizzo HR in 9th, Yanks edge Rays for 14th straight home win

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the streaking New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 for their 14th straight home win. The Yankees have their longest home winning string since taking 15 in a row at the original Yankee Stadium on Aug. 16-Sept. 26, 1961, when Roger Maris was chasing Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record. Rizzo’s 16th homer gave the Yankees their seventh straight win overall and eighth series sweep this year. New York became the sixth team since 1930 and the first since the 2001 Seattle Mariners to win at least 47 of its first 63 games.

Lightning unfazed trailing Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning say they are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche. The two-time defending champions have been in this spot before. Tampa Bay has won 11 consecutive playoff series. They lost the opener in five of them. Tampa Bay was also swept in the first round the year before. Combining all that experience is why coach Jon Cooper and his players are able to stay even keeled in situations like this. Game 2 is Saturday night in Denver.

AP source: Tortorella hired as coach by Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have hired John Tortorella as their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup since 1975. Tortorella coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004. He also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers finished this season with a 25-46-11 record under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.

Kupcho shoots 63 at windy Blythefield to take LPGA Tour lead

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday at windy Blythefield Country Club for the lowest score of her LPGA Tour career and the first-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic. With steady wind at 12-18 mph and gusts to 30 mph with the temperature in the mid-80s, Kupcho eagled the par-5 14th and had seven birdies in the bogey-free round. She won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory. Gerina Mendoza was second. She closed birdie-eagle. Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, was another stroke back at 65 with Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom.

