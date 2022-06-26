AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Phillies’ Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the reigning NL MVP will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia’s dugout, he angrily started yelling... READ MORE

Phillies’ Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the reigning NL MVP will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia’s dugout, he angrily started yelling at Snell and motioning with his injured hand toward the Padres starting pitcher. Snell eventually shouted something back at Harper. Harper then appeared to cool down and acknowledged he knew the pitcher didn’t mean to hit him with the pitch.

Astros’ Javier, bullpen combine to no-hit Yanks in 3-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory. Javier was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. The right-hander set career highs with 13 strikeouts and 115 pitches, and he matched his longest start with seven innings. Neris and Pressly pitched an inning each. Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered in the seventh off Gerrit Cole. Jose Altuve homered in the eighth against Michael King.

AP sources: Watson to meet with NFL disciplinary officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three people familiar with the meeting tell AP that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a hearing with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson next week. Watson is facing a potential suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by massage therapists in Texas. He will meet with Robinson on Tuesday, said the persons who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the hearing have not been disclosed publicly. ESPN earlier reported Watson’s meeting with Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association. This is the first case the former federal judge has heard. Earlier this week, Watson reached undisclosed financial settlements in civil lawsuits filed by 20 of his 24 accusers.

Road test at Lightning stands between Avalanche, Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche face their biggest task yet in the Stanley Cup Final looking to close out the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on the road. The Avalanche blew their first chance to hoist the Cup when they lost Game 5 at home Friday night. They now hope to win it in the same building the Lightning did just under a year ago. Colorado does have recent history to draw off of in this situation after losing Game 5 and winning Game 6 against St. Louis in the second round. But Tampa Bay is another difficulty level up based on experience this deep in the playoffs.

Pitching, power lift Ole Miss over OU in CWS finals opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi is one win away from its first national championship in baseball after beating Oklahoma 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. Jack Dougherty carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and Ole Miss hit three homers in a row in the eighth. Freshman Mason Nicholls limited the damage after Dougherty left with the bases loaded in the sixth. The Rebels broke open the game in the eighth. TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench hit back-to-back-to-back homers off Chazz Martinez. Oklahoma must win Sunday to tie the best-of-three finals and force a deciding game Monday.

Sydney McLaughlin does it again, breaks own world record

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles as the U.S. outdoor track and field championships on Saturday. McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then flashed a thumbs up. She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal. The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s Hayward Field, next month.

Schauffele takes 1-shot lead over buddy Cantlay at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over good friend and playing partner Patrick Cantlay into the final round of the Travelers Championship. Schauffele had a 17-under 193 total at TPC River Highlands. Cantlay shot 63. Rookie Sahith Theegala was third at 14 under after a round of 64. Schauffele and Cantlay have been close friends since being paired together at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia and they combined to win the Zurich Classic this season.

Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship. On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point, but that 36-hole advantage has been cut in half. She had an 8-under 208 total. Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun’s playing partners — had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5-under par.

Padraig Harrington powers to 5-shot lead in US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is overpowering the U.S. Senior Open. Harrington twice reached the par 5s that set up a birdie and an eagle. Even with two bogeys over his last four holes, he still had a 66. That gives the Irishman a five-shot lead going into the final round. Harrington is all about swing speed and it shows in the length he’s using at Saucon Valley. Steve Stricker couldn’t keep up. He twice made bogey on the par 5s and shot 73 to fall eight behind. Gene Sauers and Rob Labritz are closest to Harrington at five shots back.

Serena Williams puts ‘Out of office’ on for Wimbledon return

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has put her non-tennis interests on hold for a bit while she returns to her job as a tennis player at Wimbledon. She said Saturday she had to put the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her would know why no response arrived immediately. Williams has been away from the sport for a year and hasn’t played since getting injured in the first round at the All England Club in 2021. She wouldn’t say whether this will be her last appearance at Wimbledon, where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

